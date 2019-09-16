Hear how this Texas school district found itself at risk of returning to a segregated past

In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court declared racially segregated public education unconstitutional. The Brown v. Board of Education ruling called school districts across the nation to action to declare all-white institutions of learning relics of a white supremacy that America wanted to leave behind.

But some districts simply said: no.

This is the story of one such school district and the decades-long fight members of the surrounding community put up against barriers to equity for students of color.

In a new audio series, an extension of a past investigation into the legacy of segregation in public schools, Texas Tribune reporters Aliyya Swaby and Alexa Ura explore what it takes to bring real, lasting change to Longview Independent School District in East Texas.

“Dis-Integration” is a collaboration between The Texas Tribune and 1A. Listen, then read the full investigation here.

