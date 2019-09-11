TribCast

TribCast: Texas presidential polling and looming redistricting

On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Alexa and Patrick about how Texans are polling on the presidential and U.S. Senate fields, the inside look at Texas Democrats’ 2020 strategy and the Legislature’s impending redistricting process.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

Presidential candidates Julián Castro (left) and Beto O'Rourke.  Annie Mulligan: Castro/Rachel Zein: O'Rourke

