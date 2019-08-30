TribCast: Speaker saga, school scores and a gubernatorial misstep
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Jolie, Aliyya and Alex about Texas’ latest school accountability ratings, the ongoing House speaker saga and a gubernatorial fundraising letter that went out the day before the El Paso massacre.
TribCast
