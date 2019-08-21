TribCast: Behind the new Texas laws that take effect Sept. 1

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Alexa, Alex and Neena about the biggest new state laws taking effect Sept. 1, a crisis facing indigent defense in Texas, the new Texas secretary of state and the latest from the presidential campaign trail.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

"Red" Godwin pours a beer behind the bar at Zilker Brewery in Austin on June 26, 2019. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the "Beer To Go Bill" which will allow consumers to bring home beer they buy at breweries. The bill is set to go in effect in September.
"Red" Godwin pours a beer behind the bar at Zilker Brewery in Austin on June 26, 2019. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the "Beer To Go Bill" which will allow consumers to bring home beer they buy at breweries. The bill is set to go in effect in September.  Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

TribCast

