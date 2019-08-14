TribCast: A House speaker in hot water
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Cassi about the drama roiling the Texas House speaker's office.
TribCast
The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.More in this series
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Cassi about the scandal roiling the Texas House speaker's office.