TribCast: The El Paso aftermath and the latest on Dennis Bonnen

In this edition of the TribCast, Matthew talks to Alexa, Patrick and Cassi about the deadly shooting in El Paso, Dennis Bonnen’s trouble in the House and a wave of GOP congressional retirements.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

Hundreds lay flowers and candles at a shrine outside the Walmart in El Paso on August 6th, 2019.  Nick Oza/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK/REUTERS

