TribCast: The El Paso aftermath and the latest on Dennis Bonnen
In this edition of the TribCast, Matthew talks to Alexa, Patrick and Cassi about the deadly shooting in El Paso, Dennis Bonnen’s trouble in the House and a wave of GOP congressional retirements.
TribCast
