TribCast: Wendy Davis makes it official

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Edgar, Jolie, Abby and Kiah about about Wendy Davis’ entrance into a Central Texas congressional race, the state’s Alternatives to Abortion program, what the Texas coast can learn from the Dutch and how the legalization of hemp is confusing pot prosecutions.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

Former State Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis has announced she's running against U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin.
