TribCast: Wendy Davis makes it official
On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Edgar, Jolie, Abby and Kiah about about Wendy Davis’ entrance into a Central Texas congressional race, the state’s Alternatives to Abortion program, what the Texas coast can learn from the Dutch and how the legalization of hemp is confusing pot prosecutions.
