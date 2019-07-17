TribCast: Donald Trump's racist tweets, Beto O'Rourke's slaveholding ancestors
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Alexa, Dave and Patrick about the president's racist tweets, the latest on the migrant crisis and O'Rourke's revelation about his slaveholding ancestors.
TribCast
