TribCast: Donald Trump's racist tweets, Beto O'Rourke's slaveholding ancestors

On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Alexa, Dave and Patrick about the president's racist tweets, the latest on the migrant crisis and O'Rourke's revelation about his slaveholding ancestors.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon


From left: Graciela Almanza, Rosie Almanza, Sarita Almanza and baby Josue Almanza await the arrival of President George H.W. Bush’s funeral train in Navasota.  Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

