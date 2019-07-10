TribCast: An Obamacare hearing, UT's tuition affordability, a growing U.S. Senate field

TribCast The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS. More in this series

In this edition of the TribCast, Patrick talks to Matthew, Emma and Cassi about the latest developments in the Texas-led challenge to the Affordable Care Act, the University of Texas System's efforts to make tuition more affordable and the U.S. Senate race.

Disclosure: The University of Texas and the University of Texas System have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.