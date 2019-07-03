TribCast: How a Santa Fe school shooting survivor's story fell apart
On this week’s TribCast, Aman talks with Ross, Aliyya and Alex about how David Briscoe tricked media outlets into believing he was a survivor of the Santa Fe school shooting, why Texas teachers are worried about pay raises and who will be the last Texan running for president.
TribCast
The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.More in this series
On this week’s TribCast, Aman talks with Ross, Aliyya and Alex about how David Briscoe tricked media outlets into believing he was a survivor of the Santa Fe school shooting, why Texas teachers are worried about pay raises and who will be the last Texan running for president.