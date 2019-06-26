TribCast: Is Joe Straus keeping the door open for a 2022 statewide run?
On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Aman, Brandon and Cassi about the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, state Rep. Jonathan Stickland’s departure from the Texas Lege and former House Speaker Joe Straus' new PAC.
TribCast
