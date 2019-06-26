TribCast: Is Joe Straus keeping the door open for a 2022 statewide run?

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Aman, Brandon and Cassi about the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, state Rep. Jonathan Stickland’s departure from the Texas Lege and former House Speaker Joe Straus' new PAC.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

Former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus.
Former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus.  Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

TribCast

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.

 More in this series 

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Aman, Brandon and Cassi about the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, state Rep. Jonathan Stickland’s departure from the Texas Lege and former House Speaker Joe Straus' new political action committee.