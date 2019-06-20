Texas voters’ biggest concerns for the country? Immigration and political corruption, UT/TT Poll says
Immigration and border security are at or near the top of voters' concerns about the U.S. and Texas, and political corruption is also near the top of their U.S. list, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Immigration was listed as the most important problem facing the country by 16% of voters, followed by political corruption/leadership (15%), border security (12%), health care (8%) and three items — moral decline, gun control/gun violence and environment — each listed by 5% of voters.
The state list was similar, dominated by two familiar items: immigration (20%) and border security (17%). Health care (8%), education (7%), political corruption/leadership (6%) and gun control/gun violence (5%) rounded out the top items.
Half of the state’s registered voters said things are on the wrong track for the country, while 40% said the country is on the right track.
The outlook for the state is more positive, in what has become a regular pattern in UT/TT Polls: 49% of voters said the state is headed in the right direction, while 34% said the state is on the wrong track.
Voters are upbeat about economics, with a strong majority saying things are better financially than they were a year ago for the country, for the state and for their own families. The national economy is better, according to 47%, while 26% say the national economy is worse than a year ago and 23% say it’s about the same. As for the state economy, 43% say it’s better, 17% say it’s worse and 35% say Texas is about the same as it was a year ago.
Asked about how they and their families are faring, 40% say they’re better off, 19% say things were better a year ago and 37% say things are about the same.
More voters feel positive about several civic institutions, but the federal government and the courts/criminal justice need to work on their reputations. On balance, more voters have high opinions of the military (71% favorable to 11% unfavorable), the police (58% to 23%), state government (48% to 29%) and municipal/local government (46% to 26%).
But 24% have a favorable opinion of the federal government and 53% have an unfavorable view. The views of the courts/criminal justice aren’t as lopsided, but they’re still below the balance point: 35% say they have a favorable impression; 38% have a negative one.
The University of Texas/Texas Tribune internet survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted from May 31-June 9 and has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.83 percentage points. Numbers in charts might not add up to 100% because of rounding.
