TribCast: The Texas Monthly Best & Worst List

On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Matthew, Emma, Julian and Texas Monthly's Chris Hooks about the Texas Monthly Best & Worst List, the latest on the border crisis and Gov. Greg Abbott's vetoes.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

From left: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen speak at a press conference regarding property taxes on May 1, 2019.
From left: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen speak at a press conference regarding property taxes on May 1, 2019.  Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

