Watch: Houston and the 86th Legislature

The Texas Tribune is touring the state with a series of post-session events recapping the major policy debates of the 86th Texas Legislature and what they mean for Texas' largest cities and surrounding communities.

Join us for a conversation about public education, taxes, immigration, health care, spending and other consequential matters with four Houston-area legislators: state Sen. Carol Alvarado and state Reps. Sarah Davis, Dan Huberty and Armando Walle. The conversation will be moderated by Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Alvarado, D-Houston, has represented Senate District 6 since a special election early this year. She sits on the Senate Intergovernmental Relations, Nominations, Transportation, and Water and Rural Affairs committees. Previously, Alvarado served more than 10 years representing House District 145. She also served on the Houston City Council.

Davis, R-West University Place, has represented House District 134 since 2011. She serves on the House Appropriations and Insurance committees. She also serves as vice chair of the Legislature's Harris County Delegation and secretary of the Women's Health Caucus, and she is House Speaker Dennis Bonnen's appointee to the Texas Access to Justice Commission. Davis is also a partner with Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP and specializes in personal injury lawsuits.

Huberty, R-Houston, has represented House District 127 since 2011. He serves as chair of the House Public Education Committee and sits on the County Affairs Committee. Previously, he served as board president and trustee for the Humble ISD school board. Huberty is also president of MVP REIT, a real estate investment trust.

Walle, D-Houston, has represented House District 140 since 2009. He serves on the Appropriations, Higher Education, Local and Consent Calendars, and Redistricting committees. He is also a member of the House Democratic Caucus, Women’s Health Caucus and LGBTQ Caucus. Previously, Walle served on the staff of multiple elected officials, including U.S. Reps. Gene Green and Sheila Jackson Lee, and he is now a practicing attorney.