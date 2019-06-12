TribCast: Will Wendy Davis challenge Chip Roy?
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Patrick, Abby, Jay and Jolie about a potential Wendy Davis-Chip Roy matchup, big city mayoral runoffs, civil asset forfeiture and Beto O'Rourke's role in a contentious El Paso redevelopment plan.
TribCast
