TribCast: Bonus sine die edition

TribCast The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS. More in this series

On this week’s bonus TribCast, political reporter Patrick Svitek leads a conversation on what happened — and what's next — now that the 86th session of the Texas Legislature has adjourned.

Svitek was joined by the Tribune's Ross Ramsey and Evan Smith plus lobbyists Bill Miller and Michelle Smith during an exclusive event for subscribers to our premium evening newsletter The Blast.

Want to snag an invite the next time we do an event like this and receive what many call the best political newsletter in Texas? Subscribe now to receive more than 40 percent off the first year of your new Blast subscription.