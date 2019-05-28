TribCast: It's sine die time

TribCast The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS. More in this series

On this week’s post-Sine Die TribCast, Emily talks to Alexa, Aliyya and Emma about the kumbaya legislative session, the details of school finance reform and the fate of (now former) Texas Secretary of State David Whitley.

