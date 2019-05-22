A Lege wrap-up conversation with state Reps. Gonzalez, Leach and Springer

Join The Texas Tribune for a Wednesday morning conversation about how the Texas House did during the 86th legislative session with state Reps. Mary Gonzalez, Jeff Leach and Drew Springer, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

We previously hosted all three lawmakers on a panel discussing the Bonnen administration as part of our symposium previewing the 86th legislative session in November. You can watch that discussion here.

Gonzalez, D-Clint, has represented District 75 since 2012. She is the vice-chair of the Local and Consent Calendars Committee and also sits on the Appropriations and Public Education committees.

Leach, R-Plano, has represented District 14 since 2012. He is the chair of the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee and also sits on the Pensions, Investments and Financial Services, and Redistricting committees.

Springer, R-Muenster, has represented District 68 since 2012. He is the chair of the Agriculture and Livestock Committee and also sits on the Local and Consent Calendars and State Affairs committees.