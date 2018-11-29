Watch: A symposium previewing the 86th legislative session
We livestreamed our symposium in Austin previewing the upcoming legislative session. Watch the discussions here.
On Thursday, The Texas Tribune hosted a symposium previewing the upcoming legislative session. Our various panels covered the state budget, the agendas of the House and Senate, the race for House speaker, and other major issues on tap. The event also covered how the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections could impact the political environment in the upcoming session and ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Watch videos from the various panels below.
The State Budget
- State Sen. Chuy Hinojosa, D-McAllen
- State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin
- State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
- State Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond
- Moderated by Ross Ramsey, executive editor of The Texas Tribune
The Senate Agenda
- State Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo
- State Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin
- Moderated by Ross Ramsey, executive editor of The Texas Tribune
The House Agenda
- State Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas
- State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth
- State Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria
- State Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston
- Moderated by Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune
Reporters’ Roundtable
- Ross Ramsey, executive editor of The Texas Tribune
- Patrick Svitek, political reporter for The Texas Tribune
- Aliyya Swaby, public education reporter for The Texas Tribune
- Alexa Ura, demographics reporter for The Texas Tribune
- Moderated by Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune
The Bonnen Administration
- State Rep. Mary González, D-Clint
- State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano
- State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster
- Moderated by Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune
The Education Session
- State Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio
- State Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston
- Mike Morath, Texas education commissioner
- Moderated by Aliyya Swaby, public education reporter for The Texas Tribune
