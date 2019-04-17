TribCast: Property tax wars and Speaker Bonnen's rough run-in
On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Shannon about the fight over property taxes at the Texas Lege and the House Speaker’s fiery exchange with a gun rights activist at a GOP fundraiser.
TribCast
The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.More in this series
On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Shannon about the fight over property taxes at the Texas Lege and the House Speaker’s fiery exchange with a gun rights activist at a GOP fundraiser.