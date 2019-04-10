Point of Order: The Rollback Pushback

In the latest episode of our podcast about the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Austin Mayor Steve Adler about House Bill 2 — a property tax bill the chamber is expected to tackle Thursday — and his strong objections to the precise plans for property tax reform favored by state leaders.

Disclosure: Steve Adler has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.