Point of Order: The Rollback Pushback
In the latest episode of our podcast about the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Austin Mayor Steve Adler about House Bill 2 — a property tax bill the chamber is expected to tackle Thursday — and his strong objections to the precise plans for property tax reform favored by state leaders.
