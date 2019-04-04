Point of Order: The news about the news

In the latest episode of our podcast about the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Mike Wilson, editor of The Dallas Morning News, and Debbie Hiott, general manager of Austin public radio station KUT, about the romantic ideal and precarious reality of the Capitol press corps.

by Evan Smith and Michael Rey de Leon

Download audio file

