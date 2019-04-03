TribCast: Crisis mode at the Texas-Mexico border
On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Dave and Alexa about the immigration crisis in El Paso, Congress’ investigation of the state’s voter roll review and culture wars heating up at the Texas Capitol.
TribCast
TribCast

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests.
