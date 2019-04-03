TribCast: Crisis mode at the Texas-Mexico border

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Dave and Alexa about the immigration crisis in El Paso, Congress’ investigation of the state’s voter roll review and culture wars heating up at the Texas Capitol.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

A group of migrants waited inside a holding area under the Paso Del Norte bridge last month.  Rudy Gutierrez for The Texas Tribune

