TribCast: The House passes its budget — civilly
On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Ayan, Emma, Cassi and Patrick about the House’s big night tackling the next biennial budget, a repeat performance by corporate opponents of last session’s "bathroom bill" and the anti-abortion legislation moving in the Capitol.
TribCast
