TribCast: The House passes its budget — civilly

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Ayan, Emma, Cassi and Patrick about the House’s big night tackling the next biennial budget, a repeat performance by corporate opponents of last session’s "bathroom bill" and the anti-abortion legislation moving in the Capitol.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

The debate on HB-1, the House state budget bill, continues into its 12th hour as members gather to confer with the House Parliamentarian.
TribCast

