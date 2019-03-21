Tribcast: Dan Patrick's stance on medical cannabis, Castro's struggles, O'Rourke's first week

On this week’s TribCast, Aman talks to Alex, Aliyya and Ross about the mood in the Texas Capitol halfway through the session, why Dan Patrick has some pot advocates feeling paranoid and how the two Texans running for president are doing – and yes, there are still two.

by Aman Batheja and Michael Rey de Leon

Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.

