Tribcast: Beto O’Rourke is in. What now?

On this special edition of the Tribcast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Aman about Beto O’Rourke’s two-day presidential rollout — and what happens next.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

After officially announcing his 2020 presidential bid in the morning, Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Fort Madison, Iowa on March 24, 2019.
After officially announcing his 2020 presidential bid in the morning, Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Fort Madison, Iowa on March 24, 2019.

