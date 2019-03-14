Point of Order: Rural Texas at a crossroads

In the latest episode of our podcast about the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to state Rep. Four Price about the public policy challenges and opportunities in communities that may be losing population but remain critical to our history and heritage.

by Evan Smith and Michael Rey de Leon

Download audio file

