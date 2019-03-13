Watch our event on the future of Texas public education

Our Community Conversations series seeks to catalyze a constructive dialogue on various issues facing communities across Texas. Learn more. More in this series

On April 1-2, The Texas Tribune will sit down with top lawmakers, educators, advocates and more in Austin for a two-day conversation on education policy in Texas. The discussions will dive into the top issues facing public education in the state, including the future of school finance, the importance of early childhood education, accountability, teacher preparation, social and emotional learning, demographic inevitability, the high school-to-college pipeline, and the demand for a workforce that can meet the challenges of our booming economy.

You can watch videos of the event's panels below — plus, you can learn more about the event here.

In tandem with this live event, the Tribune has produced a watch party toolkit on public education in Texas to help you bring the event to your community and catalyze a constructive dialogue on the most pressing issues facing students and educators across the state.

We know that many Texans interested in these issues may not be able to travel to Austin or be able to view the livestream or video. That’s why we’ve created the “Future of Public Education Watch Party Toolkit” — a step-by-step guide to hosting event watch parties in your community and sparking meaningful conversations on how issues discussed at the event affect you. Additionally, organizations across the state will convene Texans for live watch parties of the event in their local communities. View a list of these watch parties here.

Download our "Future of Public Education Community Conversation Toolkit" here.

Watch panels from the event