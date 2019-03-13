TribCast: College admissions scandal, "Border Hustle," waiting for Beto

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Patrick, Matthew and Jay about whenever the heck Beto O’Rourke is going to announce his next move, the admissions scandal facing colleges across the country, including UT-Austin, and "Border Hustle," a big Tribune collaboration with Time Magazine.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

The tower at the University of Texas at Austin.
The tower at the University of Texas at Austin. Tamir Kalifa for The Texas Tribune

