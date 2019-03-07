TribCast: Is the "Kumbaya" phase of the legislative session over?

On this week’s TribCast, Aman talks to Evan, Aliyya and Alexa about the teacher pay and school finance proposals circulating in the Texas Lege, the latest finger-pointing over the voter citizenship review and the pushback Beto O’Rourke might face in a Democratic presidential field.

by Aman Batheja and Michael Rey de Leon

Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

TribCast

