Point of Order: High hopes for higher ed

In the latest episode of our podcast about the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Renu Khator, the chancellor of the University of Houston System, about access, affordability, excellence, graduation rates and the importance of educating a diverse student population.

by Evan Smith and Michael Rey de Leon

Download audio file

