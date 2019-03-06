Football fans want to bring back the Aggie-Longhorn game. Our UT/TT Poll found they’re outnumbered by Texans who just don’t care.
The people with an opinion about reviving the University of Texas-Texas A&M University football rivalry want the games scheduled. But even more Texas voters took a pass on this one.
In football, as in life, Texas voters don’t always split into yes-and-no factions; the real divide is between people who care and those who just don’t give a hoot.
Forty percent of the state’s voters would like to re-establish an annual football game between Texas A&M University and the University of Texas, according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Even more — 46 percent — said they don’t care. That’s separate from the regular “don’t know/no opinion” group, which totaled 10 percent on this question; 46 percent chose “don’t care” as their answer.
Only 4 percent oppose re-establishing the game.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Men seem more interested than women in the resurrection of the rivalry. Forty-six percent of men support bringing back the game, and 42 percent don’t care; among women, 34 percent would bring it back, and 50 percent don’t care one way or the other.
In November, state Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, filed a bill that would require UT and A&M to play each other every November.
The University of Texas/Texas Tribune internet survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 15-24 and has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.83 percentage points. Numbers in charts might not add up to 100 percent because of rounding.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Reference
- University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, March 2019 - Summary (3/4) (155.4 KB) DOWNLOAD
Reference
- University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, March 2019 - Methodology (65.9 KB) DOWNLOAD
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up