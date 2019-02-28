Point of Order: The man of the House

In the latest episode of our podcast about the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to former Speaker Tom Craddick, the longest-serving lawmaker in state history, about how life and work under the pink dome has changed since he was first elected half a century ago.

by Evan Smith and Michael Rey de Leon

Download audio file

