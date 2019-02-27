TribCast: Teacher pay raises, voter citizenship reviews and Beto's big decision

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Aliyya, Emma and Patrick about the word we’re awaiting from Beto O’Rourke, the latest on the controversial voter citizenship review, Dan Patrick’s teacher pay raise proposal and Julián Castro’s presidential bid.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

From left: Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke.
From left: Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke. REUTERS/Brian Snyder: Castro/Leslie Boorhem-Stephenson: O'Rourke

TribCast

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.

 More in this series 

Download audio file

Subscribe on iTunes

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Aliyya, Emma and Patrick about the word we’re awaiting from Beto O’Rourke, the latest over the controversial voter citizenship review, Dan Patrick’s teacher pay raise proposal and Julián Castro’s presidential bid.