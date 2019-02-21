Point of Order: The battle over the Texas border
In the latest episode of our podcast about the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to state Rep. Poncho Nevárez, chair of the House Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee, about the president’s emergency declaration — and how the Texas Legislature should address the issue of unauthorized immigration.
