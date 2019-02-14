TribCast: Dueling rallies, property taxes and an apology from the secretary of state

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

President Donald Trump and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke at their respective rallies in El Paso on Feb. 11, 2019.
President Donald Trump and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke at their respective rallies in El Paso on Feb. 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis: Trump/Ivan Pierre Aguirre: O'Rourke

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Brandon about the dueling Trump/O’Rourke rallies in El Paso, an apology from the secretary of state, where Texas lawmakers are headed on property tax reform and yet another San Antonio special election.