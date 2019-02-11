Point of Order: Investing in the future of Texas

In the latest episode of our podcast about the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith asks state Rep. John Zerwas, the chief budget writer in the Texas House, whether we have enough money to fund today’s priorities and tomorrow’s — and which hard choices we have to make.

by Evan Smith and Michael Rey de Leon

Download audio file

