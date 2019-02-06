TribCast: Beto meets Oprah

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Patrick, Cassi and Alexa about Beto O’Rourke’s visit with Oprah Winfrey, the latest on the lawsuits filed over Texas’ voter citizenship review, and the news out of the State of the State and the State of the Union.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

TribCast 020619
TribCast 020619 Photos Courtesy of OWN / JoJo Whilden

TribCast

