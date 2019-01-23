TribCast: Kel Seliger’s Senate fight, Beto O'Rourke's “funk”

On this week’s Texas Tribune TribCast, Emily talks to Emma, Patrick and Alexa about a nasty fight in the Texas Senate, Beto O’Rourke’s self-described “funk” and the legal debate over a citizenship question in the 2020 census.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

TribCast 01/23/19
TribCast 01/23/19

TribCast

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests.

