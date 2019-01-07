TribCast: Here comes the Texas Lege

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about the lead-up to the 2019 Texas legislative session, the state’s new arrivals to Congress and the latest presidential buzz out of Texas.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

TribCast 010719
TribCast 010719 Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

TribCast

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests.

