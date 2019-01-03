There's a new Texas House speaker in town

A mini-documentary series chronicling the cast of characters passing bills in the Texas Capitol. More in this series

The race for the next speaker of the Texas House never really materialized. While members and news outlets focused on the slate of declared candidates hoping to succeed House Speaker Joe Straus, state Rep. Dennis Bonnen was working behind the scenes. In November, the Angleton Republican announced not only that he was running, but that he had shored up dozens more votes than needed to secure the job.

The anticipated drama of a field of hopefuls battling it out on Day One of the 86th Legislature might have fallen short, but having Bonnen at the helm of the House is sure to create some political theater within that chamber — and across the rotunda with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in the Texas Senate.

Watch as we take you through Bonnen's rise to power and what members have to say about his leadership style.

Subscribe to our YouTube page and never miss an episode.