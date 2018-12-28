Can the Texas Legislature override local ordinances?
It can and it has. Last year, Texas lawmakers voted to override several local ordinances with new statewide measures — including relaxing regulations for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.
The short answer is yes. And a handful of such local control battles have raged in the Texas Legislature in recent years.
The most newsworthy: During the 2017 legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that pre-empted Texas cities from imposing regulations on ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft, as several Texas cities — including Austin — had already done. The bill placed regulatory oversight with the state.
