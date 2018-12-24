Why is college in Texas getting so expensive?

Tuition and fees at Texas universities have more than doubled since 2003. There's plenty of blame to go around.

by Matthew Watkins

Texplainer

The price to attend a public university in Texas has more than doubled this century. Why?

The Texas Tribune partnered with the education publisher Pearson to answer that and other questions for Texas students.

The short answer: Enrollment has increased, per-student state funding has gone down and universities have to find ways to pay the bills. Often, they do it by raising tuition.

Watch the video above to learn more — or read our related coverage below:

