TribCast: Lewd texts and school finance scuttlebutt

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Emma and Patrick about the pre-session school finance scuttlebutt, a big Obamacare ruling out of Texas and a state senator facing allegations he sent lewd texts.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

130172 Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

TribCast

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.

