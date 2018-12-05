TribCast: Bush's legacy, Confederate monuments and segregated public schools

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Alexa and Aliyya about George H.W. Bush’s legacy in Texas, the Trib's recent project on desegregation efforts in Texas public schools and the future of a Confederate plaque in the Texas Capitol.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

TribCast 120518
TribCast 120518 Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune

