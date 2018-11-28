TribCast: The Beto O'Rourke 2020 boomlet; will Ken Paxton's prosecutors get paid?

On this week's TribCast, Patrick talks to Aman, Emma and Cassi about the 2020 presidential buzz surrounding Beto O'Rourke, the latest in the securities fraud case against Ken Paxton and the debate over a Confederate plaque at the state Capitol.

by Patrick Svitek and Michael Rey de Leon

TribCast 112818
TribCast 112818 Jorge Salgado for The Texas Tribune

TribCast

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.

 More in this series 

Download audio file

Subscribe on iTunes

On this week's TribCast, Patrick talks to Aman, Emma and Cassi about the 2020 presidential buzz surrounding Beto O'Rourke, the latest in the securities fraud case against Ken Paxton and the debate over a Confederate plaque at the state Capitol.