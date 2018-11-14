TribCast: What does a Dennis Bonnen speakership look like?
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Matthew and Cassi about the likely next speaker of the Texas House, the start of bill-filing for the 2019 legislative session and an incoming Texas congressman's stint on Saturday Night Live.
