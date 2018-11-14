TribCast: What does a Dennis Bonnen speakership look like?

On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Matthew and Cassi about the likely next speaker of the Texas House, the start of bill-filing for the 2019 legislative session and an incoming Texas congressman's stint on Saturday Night Live.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

TribCast 111418
TribCast 111418 Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

