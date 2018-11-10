Dan Crenshaw, a Texas congressman-elect who was the target of a badly received joke on Saturday Night Live last week, got a payback opportunity this week, appearing on the show to take some pokes at SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

On Saturday night’s Weekend Update, the hosts introduced Davidson, who apologized for a joke he told about Crenshaw last week. And then Davidson introduced Crenshaw, who was sitting next to him, and gave him the floor.

Crenshaw accepted Davidson’s apology, and Davidson gave him a chance to get even.

“This is Pete Davidson. He looks like, if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person,” Crenshaw said. Warming to the act, he said: “He looks like a Troll doll with a tapeworm.” Later, with a picture of Davidson and Martin Short on screen, Crenshaw added this: “By the way, one of these people was actually good on SNL.”

During the exchange, Crenshaw’s phone rang, with a ring tone from Ariana Grande, who until recently was Davidson’s finance. “Do you know her?” Crenshaw asked.

Last week, Davidson mentioned Crenshaw in a segment during Weekend Update next to a photo of Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch because of an injury caused by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan. Crenshaw was a member of SEAL Team Three and served five military deployments.

“This guy’s kinda cool, Dan Crenshaw,” Davidson said, next to a picture of Crenshaw. “You may be surprised to hear that he’s a congressional candidate from Texas, and not a hitman in a porno movie.”

He added, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.”

Crenshaw won election on Tuesday night to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Poe, R-Houston. He’ll take office in January.