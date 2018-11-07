TribCast: The Cruz-O'Rourke matchup and other top midterm election results
On this week's TribCast, taped in front of a live studio audience the morning after the midterms, Emily talks to Evan, Ross, Patrick and two special guests — state Rep. Celia Israel and former state Rep. Larry Gonzales — about the results of the Nov. 6 elections and what they mean for the future of Texas.
