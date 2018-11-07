TribCast: The Cruz-O'Rourke matchup and other top midterm election results

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

TribCast 110718
TribCast 110718 Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

On this week's TribCast, taped in front of a live studio audience the morning after the midterms, Emily talks to Evan, Ross, Patrick and two special guests — state Rep. Celia Israel and former state Rep. Larry Gonzales — about the results of the Nov. 6 elections and what they mean for the future of Texas.