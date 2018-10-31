TribCast: Trump takes on border-crossers and birthright citizenship

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Alexa, Alex and Patrick about Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship and his decision to send more troops to the border, the latest candidate in the Texas House Speaker’s Race, midterm voter turnout and straight-ticket voting problems in Texas.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

TribCast 103118
TribCast 103118 Verónica G. Cárdenas for The Texas Tribune

